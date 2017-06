Every once in a while, you will see an Amish buggy strolling down the street – no big deal right?

Well what if that buggy started to run away…without a driver. ¬†Well that happened, and it led police on a very interesting chase.

Runaway horse and buggy stopped by quick thinking police officer https://t.co/9BxI406F17 — Martha Range (@LaughinHart) June 27, 2017

Basically the police couldn’t do anything at all but sit and wait for the horse to tire itself out and give up, which it did eventually.

The department says in a post, “every new day brings with it new challenges.”