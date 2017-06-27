A Woman Got Kicked Out Of A Pool For Wearing This??

The woman claims she was told "there are a lot of teenage boys in this complex, and you don’t need to excite them." https://t.co/veM9y20VkU — WATE 6 On Your Side (@6News) June 23, 2017

If you can believe it, the above swimsuit actually got a woman removed from a pool in Tennessee, and it has sparked outrage not only locally, but online as well.

This, seemingly, normal bathing suit apparently causes several complaints from people saying she was wearing a “thong.” The apartment complex where this occurred suggested she take pictures to realize why some people would be offended.

“She basically told me that if I didn’t have kids, I wouldn’t understand. If her kids were at the pool, she wouldn’t want me in that swimsuit, how inappropriate I looked, and then she told me that there were a lot of teenage boys at the complex that I don’t need to be exciting,” Tori Jenkis said.

Jenkins claims she was given the option of changing, putting on shorts, or leaving.

The apartment complex denies the claim that she was asked to leave, but did say there were several complaints just minutes after her arrival.

