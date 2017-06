A heartbreaking story went viral on the internet claiming the reason Andy’s Dad was never around in the ‘Toy Story’ movies was because he had polio.

Now, a writer for the films, Andrew Stanton, is debunking this depressing claim.

Complete and utter fake news. Everyone go back to your homes. Nothing to see here, folks. #Iwasthere https://t.co/06j37YKKt2 — andrew stanton (@andrewstanton) June 24, 2017

Phew.

Need more? Hear the full, debunked backstory here: