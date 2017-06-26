Five Pawesome Reasons To Attend A Q104 Yappy Hour

We’re teaming up with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to put on a series of Yappy Hour events at local restaurant patios this summer as a part of our Q104 Pledge for Pet’s Campaign to benefit the Cleveland APL. In case you need any persuading as to why you should join us, here are five reasons why it’ll rock:

You get to drink on the patio with your best friend. Honestly, we could probably stop listing reasons now and you’d be sold, right?

Maybe you’re looking for a new best friend? Our friends at the Cleveland APL will be bringing adoptable pets for you to meet (and hopefully take home!).

Not only do you get to hang out with some of Cleveland’s coolest cats and dogs, you get to cheers with Jeremiah from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show. You thought he was funny on-air, just wait until you meet him in person.

Our friends from Tito’s Handmade Vodka will be providing you with amazing drink specials so you can find your new summer favorite.

Throughout the entire season, you’ll be able to explore tons of new pet-friendly spots around Cleveland including Hi and Dry, Wild Eagle and The 9!

We’ll see you at the first Yappy Hour of the season on June 29 at Hi and Dry in Tremont from 5-7pm. For more, head here.



Our Yappy Hours are also sponsored by Catspot Litter, cat litter as Mother Nature intended.