Is SnapMap A Little Too…Invasive?

With all the technology we have today, it really is hard to not have your life blasted all over the web – whether you want it to be or not.
However, with Snapchats new update, which introduces “SnapMap,” has it gone just a little too far? Some think so.
With the new update, you can check out where all your friends are…literally. The worst part is that most people don’t even realize that if their friends go to check out their Bitmoji, they will be able to see your EXACT location… until they get a notification that their friend tried to find out where you are…
You can put yourself on “ghost,” but it still making people feel a little strange.
All kidding aside, people have raised some serious concerns with the app, and the potential is has for people to misuse it. It can be espcially bad for those who have notorietly and don’t even realize their home ADDRESS is listed.
So be careful, it can be a little weird having people know where you are at all times. However, it can be fun at the same time.
