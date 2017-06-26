Blossom Apologizes For Sound Issues This Weekend.

On Saturday, some Blossom concert-goers didn’t have a great time, as technical issues plagued the Train show, leaving those on the lawn to hear essentially nothing.

Soon after the issues happened, the poor reviews started pouring in:

@OCityTickets feeling like I should get a refund since I couldn't even hear my favorite band @train at @blossommusiccenter — Kate Smith (@Mrs_Smith1000) June 25, 2017

#blossommusiccenter hope you plan on refunding $$$$ since your speakers aren't working — Cathy James (@cjamhold) June 25, 2017

@train we can't hear you. Fix your speakers blossom music center — baby chicken🐣 (@erind_86) June 25, 2017

The tech issue was never resolved, leading many to demand refunds. However as of yet, there has been no mention of Blossom doing anything of the sort. They did, however, release a statement on the matter.

(1/2) FANS ATTENDING TRAIN CONCERT ON LAWN: We are just as disappointed and frustrated as our fans on the lawn at the Blossom Train concert. — Blossom Music Center (@BlossomMusicCtr) June 25, 2017

(2/2) We are trying to get more information and as soon as we have it will pass it along. — Blossom Music Center (@BlossomMusicCtr) June 25, 2017

Most are not satisfied with this answer, as they are left in the dark as far as a solution. For now, the only thing patrons can do is wait.

