Blossom Apologizes For Sound Issues This Weekend.

June 26, 2017 6:52 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: blossom music center, Train

On Saturday, some Blossom concert-goers didn’t have a great time, as technical issues plagued the Train show, leaving those on the lawn to hear essentially nothing.

Soon after the issues happened, the poor reviews started pouring in:

The tech issue was never resolved, leading many to demand refunds.  However as of yet, there has been no mention of Blossom doing anything of the sort.  They did, however, release a statement on the matter.

Most are not satisfied with this answer, as they are left in the dark as far as a solution.  For now, the only thing patrons can do is wait.

More here.

 

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

July 13, 2017
Pledge For Pets
All Access Summer

Listen Live