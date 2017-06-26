Blossom Apologizes For Sound Issues This Weekend.

On Saturday, some Blossom concert-goers didn’t have a great time, as technical issues plagued the Train show, leaving those on the lawn to hear essentially nothing.
Soon after the issues happened, the poor reviews started pouring in:
The tech issue was never resolved, leading many to demand refunds. However as of yet, there has been no mention of Blossom doing anything of the sort. They did, however, release a statement on the matter.
Most are not satisfied with this answer, as they are left in the dark as far as a solution. For now, the only thing patrons can do is wait.
