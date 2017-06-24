Top 20 Cleveland Countdown June 24, 2017

1. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
2. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
3. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
4. Believer-Imagine Dragons
5. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles
6. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran
7. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
8. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
9. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
10. Issues-Julia Michaels
11. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
12. Malibu-Miley Cyrus
13. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists
14. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
15. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
16. The Cure-Lady Gaga
17. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion
18. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber
19. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt
20. Attention-Charlie Puth
