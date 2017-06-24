Top 20 Cleveland Countdown June 24, 2017

1. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

2. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay

3. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

4. Believer-Imagine Dragons

5. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles

6. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran

7. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

8. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

9. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

10. Issues-Julia Michaels

11. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars

12. Malibu-Miley Cyrus

13. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists

14. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

15. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

16. The Cure-Lady Gaga

17. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion

18. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber

19. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt

20. Attention-Charlie Puth

