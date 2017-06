Your summer obsession has arrived!

The hit TV Land series YOUNGER, starring Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff, returns for an exciting new season where everything hangs in the balance.

It’s the show that has critics raving and fans wanting more. Don’t miss out on the season premiere of YOUNGER on Wednesday at 10 pm. Only on TV Land.

Listen to win your own copy of Younger Season 1, 2 and 3 on Blu Ray.