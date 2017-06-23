‘Rocko’s Modern Life’ Is Coming Back

June 23, 2017 12:45 PM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Hey Arnold, Invader Zim, nickelodeon, rocko's modern life

According to EW.com

The original voice cast members who brought Rocko, Heffer, Filburt, and the rest of O-Town to life will reunite for Nickelodeon’s forthcoming one-hour TV special, Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling.

The one-off TV reboot will premiere on Nickelodeon in 2018, written and executive produced by series creator Joe Murray.

According to Nickelodeon, the TV special “brings the characters back to Earth after being lost in outer space since 1996.

Rocko has trouble accepting this 21st century modern life, while Heffer and Filburt embrace every aspect of new technology, social media and the endless diversity of food trucks.

Rocko whole-heartedly believes that his nostalgia for the past can save him from the tortures of the modern world.”

More Nickelodeon TV movies are coming, too.  Expect a Hey Arnold! reboot this fall, as well as an Invader Zim special.

