Since 2006, The Fabulous Food Show has been something to look forward too on the food scene in Cleveland. Unforunetly this year, the organizers have decided to put the show on hold, and try again in November of 2018.

A staple at the show, Michael Symon joined The Jeremiah & Jeff Show to talk about the cancellation.

Symon will be in town for Five Star Sensation, a fundraiser for University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center.

You can listen to the whole interview here!