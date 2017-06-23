Chip & Joanna Gaines From ‘Fixer Upper’ Have A New Restaurant

Fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines (which is, like, everybody, come on) now have another reason to plan a trip to Waco, Texas.

The stars of HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper’ have purchased an iconic cafe in their hometown and are working hard to renovate it and reopen it.

The Elite Cafe closed its doors after serving the people of Waco for close to 100 years, and as Joanna writes in her blog, they just “couldn’t let a place with such a rich history be forgotten.”

They’re calling it Magnolia Table, which fits right in with their other businesses: Magnolia Market at the Silos, Silos Baking Co, and their vacation rental, Magnolia House.

When Magnolia Table opens, which the couple hopes will happen by the end of this year, they’ll be serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

They haven’t shared the menu yet, but Joanna did mention they’ll serve Chip’s famous ham sandwich, the Farm Eggs Benedict, the Gaines Brothers Burger, and homemade pies, biscuits, jams and butters.

Sounds good! Road trip, Cleveland?!