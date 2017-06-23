Beyonce and Jay-Z Named Their Kids What??

Celebrities are known to name their kids some…interesting… names. Recently, Beyonce gave birth to twins, and everyone has been waiting and waiting to hear just what their names will be.

You have a better chance guessing the twin's names by opening a dictionary and pointing. #beybeys #beyonce #beyoncetwins #beyoncetwinnames — Dyona (@Dyona_Frycek) June 21, 2017

Rumors have been getting passed around that their names will be Shawn and Bea, though there has been no confirmation that this is true.

The twins are almost two weeks old, so it’s almost guaranteed that they have names, we just don’t know for sure yet.

I just need the twin names to drop so I can reach my final form… something abt having insight into Beyoncé's life empowers me!! — byedea (@waterheaux) June 18, 2017

@Beyonce should have a twin naming contest. But still pick her own names as the winners. Just saying. #stayrelevant #Beyhive — TeamAmbiance! (@TeamAmbiance) February 2, 2017

Shawn, after Jay-Z’s real name, and Bea after an alliteration of “Queen Bey,” but of course that is also speculation.

Looks like we just have to wait and see.

More here.