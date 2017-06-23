Beyonce and Jay-Z Named Their Kids What??

June 23, 2017 6:24 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Beyonce, Beyonce and Jay Z

Celebrities are known to name their kids some…interesting… names.  Recently, Beyonce gave birth to twins, and everyone has been waiting and waiting to hear just what their names will be.

Rumors have been getting passed around that their names will be Shawn and Bea, though there has been no confirmation that this is true.

The twins are almost two weeks old, so it’s almost guaranteed that they have names, we just don’t know for sure yet.

Shawn, after Jay-Z’s real name, and Bea after an alliteration of “Queen Bey,” but of course that is also speculation.

Looks like we just have to wait and see.

More here.

