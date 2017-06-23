Another Food Staple Is Opening Doors In CLE

June 23, 2017 6:01 AM By Paul Laux
It seems almost every day there are new places to eat opening up in CLE, and today is no different.

A classic down near Akron, Swensons will be opening shop on the east side in University Heights, and it could be as soon as this year.

Swensons has been planning on expanding to the Cleveland area, but until now things just haven’t been able to come together.  However the wait is over, and the retro-styled burger restaurant is officially coming to town.

“We’ve always looked at ourselves as an Akron organization,” says CEO Jeff Flowers. “But when we first put the food truck out, it really became apparent that there’s a strong market for us up there – coming up and doing the Walnut Wednesdays, not to mention the Cavs, Indians and Monsters playoff games.”

No exact date has been set yet, thought it could be sooner than you think.

