Another Food Staple Is Opening Doors In CLE

It seems almost every day there are new places to eat opening up in CLE, and today is no different.

A classic down near Akron, Swensons will be opening shop on the east side in University Heights, and it could be as soon as this year.

.@SwensonsDriveIn is officially expanding to University Heights, could open this year: UPDATE https://t.co/8TVSfd3CG8 — Cleveland Scene (@ClevelandScene) June 22, 2017

Swensons has been planning on expanding to the Cleveland area, but until now things just haven’t been able to come together. However the wait is over, and the retro-styled burger restaurant is officially coming to town.

“We’ve always looked at ourselves as an Akron organization,” says CEO Jeff Flowers. “But when we first put the food truck out, it really became apparent that there’s a strong market for us up there – coming up and doing the Walnut Wednesdays, not to mention the Cavs, Indians and Monsters playoff games.”

When swensons is coming to Cleveland 😩😩😩 I'm in love right now 😍😍 y'all don't know how happy I am — Alexandra $trong (@alexstrong_25) June 21, 2017

I can't wait to be back in Cleveland but, I CAN NOT wait for some Swensons to devour 😩😛😍 — Mikaela (@marie_mikaela16) May 8, 2017

No exact date has been set yet, thought it could be sooner than you think.

