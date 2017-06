According to the University Heights City Council, plans to add a new Swenson’s are moving forward!

The new Swenson’s will keep true to it’s retro roots and be a drive in/drive through format, no indoor seating. The new Swenson’s location is set to open on Cedar Road at the end of this year.

Swenson’s has 7 locations, most are in and around the Akron area.

Welcome to Cleveland, Swenson’s!