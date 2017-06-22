Shake Shack Coming to Cleveland!

It really shouldn’t be surprising at this point, but yet again, another great restaurant will be opening their doors in our city – adding even more great things to sink your teeth into.
By Spring of 2018, you will be able to head over to the Pinecrest development and grab yourself some of their famous fries, or anything else you want, including their handmade shakes! People are pretty pumped for it:
Ever since the company opened up in 2004, it’s been a hit – and now it’s time to have one of our own.