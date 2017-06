This week, a couple “dove right into their wedding” as they got hitched at a very unique place.

Have you ever thought of getting married at a waterpark? Most haven’t, but a couple from Illinois thought that would be a great idea. If you can believe it, more than 40 couple applied for this experience, with Rachel Zaborowski and Steve Gifford getting the nod for the experience.

With the wedding, they also got a two night stay at the hotel, and fast lane passes. Not a bad wedding gift!