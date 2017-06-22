LeBron Visits Hometown To Give Thanks

While the Finals didn’t end how LeBron James wanted, that doesn’t mean that he isn’t thankful for all of the support he got along the way during the trip.

To show just show much he appreciates it, James surprised Goodyear employees in his hometown to take a tour of the office, and chat with employees and thank them for all their help.

LeBron James recognizes the Goodyear Race Tire Manufacturing Team at Goodyear Headquarters! The people side of operational Excellence! pic.twitter.com/7VpJJ4F6T5 — Billy Ray Taylor (@GYTIRES) June 22, 2017

“Here we are sitting in a corporate executive conference room, knowing this is where all the ideas and hard work and planning are put into play, when Rich Kramer came in with LeBron,” she said. “It was like all of a sudden this big, tall guy comes out of nowhere.”

The employees had the time of their lives, and absolutely loved seeing the hometown hero come to them, truly demonstrating how thankful he is for everyone here at home.

Akron gave us Goodyear, Purell and LeBron. It's time we call it what it is: a global metropolis — Kevin Stankiewicz (@kevin_stank) June 21, 2017

