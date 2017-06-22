Information For The July 14th Flat Out Fridays In Cleveland

June 22, 2017 5:08 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland flats, flat out fridays, Flats East Bank

The hottest event of the summer is Flat Out Fridays at Flats East Bank presented by Downtown Cleveland Alliance.

Every second Friday through September, kick off your weekend with live music by the waterfront along with sweet treats and beverages!

Admission is free!

Join us on Friday, July 14th for a special performance by Players Club. Proceeds benefit Flats Forward, Inc.

 

Don’t miss Flat Out Fridays, starting at 7PM! Partnering with Scene Magazine, Red Bull, Q104, and more!

Visit flatseastbank.com for more details.

