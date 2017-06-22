Here Are Ed Sheeran’s Backstage Demands

June 22, 2017
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran, Glastonbury

Ed Sheeran is headlining Glastonbury this weekend and it seems he doesn’t need much to be happy before a performance. The singer’s rider for the huge festival leaked online and it sure looks like he’s pretty low maintenance.

While a recent leaked tour rider from Justin Bieber demanded video games, a washing machine, massage tables and more, it seems Ed just needs a few beverages before his show.

In his rider, Ed asks for:

  • A bottle of Robinsons Squash (which is a fruit drink)
  • Six-packs of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite
  • A jar of Manuka Honey, which is his most expensive request at about $18.
