Here Are Ed Sheeran’s Backstage Demands

Ed Sheeran is headlining Glastonbury this weekend and it seems he doesn’t need much to be happy before a performance. The singer’s rider for the huge festival leaked online and it sure looks like he’s pretty low maintenance.
While a recent leaked tour rider from Justin Bieber demanded video games, a washing machine, massage tables and more, it seems Ed just needs a few beverages before his show.
In his rider, Ed asks for:
- A bottle of Robinsons Squash (which is a fruit drink)
- Six-packs of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite
- A jar of Manuka Honey, which is his most expensive request at about $18.