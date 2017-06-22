Burger King Has A Lucky Charms Milkshake

June 22, 2017 10:00 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Aly Tanner, burger king, lucky charms, Lucky Charms milkshake, Q104

According to USA Today, Burger King now has a Lucky Charms milkshake — a combo of childhood nostalgia, ice cream and a ton of sugar.

Mixed together are vanilla soft-serve ice cream, syrup, Lucky Charms cereal and, of course, marshmallows.  The Lucky Charms shake is latest in a trend of taking sugary cereals and injecting them into ice cream and other treats.

It has 740 calories, contains 107 grams of sugar, and will run you $2.99.

While I have zero interest in toying with my blood sugar to try it out, other people have subjected their bodies to try the world’s newest sugary drink.

Here’s some fiercely honest reviews:

