For a while now, it has been pretty awkward for some, do you tip or not when taking an Uber?

Well now that decision might be easier for you, as you can now tip in the Uber app right after your ride. Right now though, it’s only available in Minneapolis, Seattle, Houston, Phoenix, and Columbus – no word yet on any other cities.

Uber has been in a constant struggle with its workforce for not only better service, but for better pay – and tipping. Lyft has had the ability for a while now, so it seems as if Uber finally heard their requests.

Tipping with Uber has been an interesting topic with the company for some time now, but it seems as if the are finally closing the door on it.

Not all people love the idea though, as it adds another element to the transaction, and it removes the whole “get in, get out,” mantra.

What was best about Uber–get in, get out, no fuss–just disappeared. https://t.co/SFUd5Xu7q1 — Charles Murray (@charlesmurray) June 21, 2017

No tipping was one of the best things about uber. — Ray Greenwell (@wtfwtf_ok) June 21, 2017

Read more here.