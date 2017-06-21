Tiger Woods Is Off To Rehab

June 21, 2017 7:40 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Tiger Woods

For a while now, Tiger Woods has had multiple issues with his back, which has led to his wide use of painkillers and other medications.  Unfortinetly, this is what led to his recent DUI.

Wanting to get back however, Tiger said he is getting “professional help” to steer him away from the medications he has been using.

Tiger has been dealing with immense back pain after a recent surgery, and when he had an “unexpected reaction” to the medication he was given, he was found asleep at the wheel, and arrested.

Tiger has released one statement since the arrest, simply thanking everyone for the outpouring of support during this time.

Read more here.

July 13, 2017
