If you’ve ever eaten at a Shake Shack, you know the delicious that is the best burger you’ve ever had!

The first location is coming to Cleveland in the new NuCLEus Development downtown and just announced today, a second location will open in Orange Village.

Look for the new Shake Shack to open in the new Pinecrest Development when it opens in 2018.

Pinecrest will host a Whole Foods, Williams Sonoma and now, Shake Shack.

