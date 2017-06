One really cool thing about the Barbie collection is that they always seem to stick with the times, whether thats expression, dress…or even man-bun!

That’s exactly what Mattel did, and now you can get your Ken doll with the popular new do. He even has updated clothing.

That’s not all though, there are several other options you can also get with Ken, like cornrows and freckles! There really is a Ken doll for anyone.

The Ken doll with the man bun comes with a bottle of wine from Trader Joe's that it won't shut up about. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) June 20, 2017

Man bun #KenDoll will never be able to afford a house because he spends too much money on avocado toast — Samantha Weissert (@s_weissert) June 20, 2017

Some people wish it could still be a little more accurate though…

Does man bun Ken doll also come with a Soul Cycle membership, vintage record player, and $50,000 in student loan debt? pic.twitter.com/ulEwGSxxb1 — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) June 20, 2017

Why was I not aware they made the new Ken doll after me??? #Barbie #KenDoll #CoreyDoll pic.twitter.com/BO3fXuocoP — Corey Scherer (@ItsCoreyScherer) June 20, 2017

