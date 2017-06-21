‘Jerry Springer: The Opera’ Set for Off-Broadway Debut

By Abby Hassler

Jerry Springer: The Opera will make its off-broadway this winter. Nearly a decade after initial talks to bring the spoof production of the daytime talk show to Broadway fell through, the show has been added to the New Group’s 2017-18 season.

“Jerry! Jerry! Jerry! It’s The Jerry Springer Show as you’ve never seen it before, with passionate arias, soaring ballads, and giant production numbers,” reads the New Group website. “While the studio audience cheers, a parade of bickering guests fight and a curse until violence breaks out and Jerry must face his trickiest guest ever.”

The British musical won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical in 2003. Talks began around this time to bring it to Broadway, but nothing happened until the musical had its New York debut with a two-night performance at Carnegie Hall in 2008.

Springer saw the musical in 2008 when it ran in London, remarking that “they did a really good job,” but that it was “awkward.”