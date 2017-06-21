Checking A Bag? Just Bring Your Face

June 21, 2017 7:21 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: delta, delta airlines

Airlines are always trying to move lines faster, get more efficient, and keep traffic moving when it comes to checking bags.  So soon, all you will need is your passport, and your face – really.

Delta is debuting new tech that will simply match your face to your passport photo, and it should take only 30 seconds if everything goes well.

Don’t worry though, there will still be an agent present to assist if you don’t have a passport, or if you simply don’t want to use this tech.

The machines aren’t cheap though, costing $600,000 each.  A small price to pay for quick lines though.

