Bachelor In Paradise Returns To Filming

June 21, 2017 6:27 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Bachelor In Paradise

Less than two weeks ago, and almost out of nowhere, Bachelor In Paradise opened up about an incident that occurred during filming in Mexico between two cast members, and the entire production was shut down.

There were immediate rumors of contact between two cast members concerning consent, and the allegations began flying.

“It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations,” DeMario Jackson said after being accused of some sexual assault.

However now, and almost as quickly as it stopped, the entire crew is back and filming again after an internal investigation found that there was no wrong doing.

It is an odd turn after all of the bashing online, and allegations – however it seems as if all is back to normal, and production has resumed.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

July 13, 2017
Pledge For Pets
Liberty Rocks

Listen Live