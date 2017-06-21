Bachelor In Paradise Returns To Filming

Less than two weeks ago, and almost out of nowhere, Bachelor In Paradise opened up about an incident that occurred during filming in Mexico between two cast members, and the entire production was shut down.

There were immediate rumors of contact between two cast members concerning consent, and the allegations began flying.

#BIP's DeMario Jackson Is Being Portrayed Unfairly, Say Sources: 'People Feel Really Bad' https://t.co/hniwZThq8O — People Magazine (@people) June 14, 2017

“It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations,” DeMario Jackson said after being accused of some sexual assault.

However now, and almost as quickly as it stopped, the entire crew is back and filming again after an internal investigation found that there was no wrong doing.

It is an odd turn after all of the bashing online, and allegations – however it seems as if all is back to normal, and production has resumed.