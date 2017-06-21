Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” Tiara Is Up For Auction

June 21, 2017 11:46 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: ariana grande, Dangerous Woman, instagram

A tiara worn by Ariana Grande can be yours if you have an extra $5,000 or so.

In case you missed it, the head piece Ari wore while promoting her “Dangerous Woman” album is currently being auctioned off by Los Angeles company Nate D. Sanders Auctions.

Ari originally bought the piece, which features several large handset rhinestones, for $675, and now the starting bid on it is $5,000.

While you may assume the money will go to One Love Manchester, since the deal for the auction was made months ago, proceeds from the sale are not going to charity.

Bidding for the tiara is already underway and will run until tomorrow at 8 pm.

Apparently it’s already been marked down several times. Collins said it was initially going for $10,000, then $6,000 and now they are starting the bidding at $5K.

 

