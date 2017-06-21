Amazon Is Launching A Try-Before-You-Buy Clothing Service

Recently we found out that Amazon forked over $13.7 billion in cash (because, lets be real, Amazon HAS that kind of dough) to buy Whole Foods.

Now, the online retailer has unveiled their Prime Wardrobe program.

What’s that? According to hollywoodreporter.com, it allows Prime customers who pay $99 per year for membership to choose three or more pieces across clothes, accessories and shoes — all at no additional cost, plus free shipping — to try at home for seven days.

Should you find that your picks are not up to par, simply drop off the box at a UPS location or schedule a free pick-up.

And THAT’S NOT ALL!

The more items of clothing you decide to buy, the bigger discount Amazon will give you. For example: keep 3 or 4 items to save 10% off your purchase, and keep 5 or more for savings of 20%.

According to Amazon, more than one million items for men, women and children are included in the program, including pieces by Adidas, Levi’s, Theory, Hugo Boss, Milly, Lacoste and more.

More here.