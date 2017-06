With more and more gifts being bought online and mailed every year, that also apparently means that charges for doing such will also increase – at least with UPS.

The fees won’t kick in until November, with charges getting higher the closer to Christmas, however it has some people worried about the extra cost.

It will get as high as 97 cents, the highest it has ever been, due to the need to hire seasonal work and the extra loads.

So if you want to avoid those fees, maybe have an early Christmas!