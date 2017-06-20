The Shoreway Has More Construction Coming

Heads up if you commute downtown from the west side via SR 2!

A note from ODOT:

Daily through Thursday, June 22 crews will be resurfacing the left lane on SR 2 east and westbound between Lake Ave. and Main Avenue Bridge, traffic will be maintained.



Beginning Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m. through Monday, July 3 at 4 p.m., crews will restrict SR 2 westbound to one lane between the Main Avenue Bridge and Lake Avenue in order to perform pavement work. Outbound traffic delays are anticipated, please plan ahead during this work.



Beginning Friday, July 7 at 10 a.m. through Monday, July 17 at 6 a.m., crews will restrict SR 2 eastbound to one lane between Lake Avenue and the Main Avenue Bridge in order to perform pavement work.