Imagine having free airfare for life. Imagine if you had it literally from birth. That’s a reality for a lucky newborn passenger who was born mid-flight as the plane traveled to India.

The child was born prematurely, but both baby and mother are doing just fine after a trip to the hospital once they landed.

The best part? Now the baby gets airfare for LIFE, all courtesy of Jet Airways.