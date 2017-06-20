Gotta Know – Cleveland Young Professionals Week

This weekend is the kickoff of Cleveland Young Professionals week.

Ashley from Engage! Cleveland stopped by to give us everything we gotta know about the event.

Get more information on the event on our events page here.

Cleveland Young Professionals Week is back…and in a big way! June 24th through July 2nd join Engage Cleveland for its fourth annual event. With more than 30 events packed into 9 days, you’ll experience all that Cleveland has to offer you, the young professional. From early morning workouts at fitness studios to lunch and learns with some of Cleveland’s leading innovators to evening events to mix and mingle with other young professionals, this year’s YP Week has something for everyone. Register now at engagecleveland.com.