Everything Coming To NBC This Fall Has Been Announced!

It’s that time of the year again! We get to see everything coming back, and get to see when we have to clear our our schedule for our favorite shows.

NBC has released their fall line up, and it’s looking top-notch:

Monday, September 25th

8 pm. – “The Voice”

10 pm – “The Brave”

Tuesday, September 26th

8 pm – “The Voice”

9 pm – “This Is Us”

10 pm – “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders”

Wednesday, September 27th

8 pm – “The Voice”

9 pm – “Law & Order: SVU”

10 pm – “Chicago P.D.”

Thursday, September 28th

8 pm – “Superstore”

8:30 pm – “The Good Place”

9 pm – “Will & Grace”

9:30 pm – “Great News”

10 pm – “Chicago Fire”

Friday, September 29th

9 pm – “Dateline NBC”

Wednesday, October 4th

8 pm. – “The Blacklist”

Friday, October 27th

8 pm – “Blindspot”

