Drake & Josh Brotherhood May Be Over

Weddings are always hard to manage, no matter who you are or how you plan it. One of the hardest parts? The guest list.

But it would make sense that you’d invite your brother, right? Even if only on television? You’d think so, but apparently Josh Peck didn’t feel that way.

Josh Peck married Paige O’Brien over the weekend, which should’ve been a very happy and exciting time…except one person was noticeably missing – Drake Bell.

Bell apparently was very upset, and even took to Twitter to express his disappointment:

Josh Peck got married yesterday and Drake Bell just tweeted this 😭 my favorite childhood tv show brothers pic.twitter.com/Xqq0AoLuOD — Amber Leeann Secrest (@AmbySecrest) June 18, 2017

Since the blow up, both parties have been totally silent, and it seems it might remain that way for some time.