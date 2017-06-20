Daniel Day Lewis Announced He Is Retiring From Acting

Bye Daniel.

According to Variety, Lewis did not give a reason for leaving acting

Lewis’ spokeswoman, Leslee Dart, confirmed the news: “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject. ”

Lewis is a 3 time Oscar winner.

