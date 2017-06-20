Daniel Day Lewis Announced He Is Retiring From Acting

Bye Daniel.
We loved him in “Lincoln,”“Gangs of New York”and “The Last of the Mohicans,” but he is leaving us. At the age of 60 Lewis announced he is retiring from acting.
According to Variety, Lewis did not give a reason for leaving acting
Lewis’ spokeswoman, Leslee Dart, confirmed the news: “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject. ”
Lewis is a 3 time Oscar winner.