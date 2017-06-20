Daniel Day Lewis Announced He Is Retiring From Acting

June 20, 2017 5:01 PM

Bye Daniel.

We loved him in “Lincoln,”“Gangs of New York”and “The Last of the Mohicans,” but he is leaving us. At the age of 60 Lewis announced he is retiring from acting.

According to Variety, Lewis did not give a reason for leaving acting

Lewis’ spokeswoman, Leslee Dart, confirmed the news: “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject. ”

Lewis is a 3 time Oscar winner.

More. 

More from Kelly McMann
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

July 13, 2017
Pledge For Pets
Liberty Rocks

Listen Live