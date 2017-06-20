Atari Is Releasing A New Video Game Console

June 20, 2017 1:03 PM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Aly Tanner, atari, Nintendo, Q104, youtube

According to Fox News

[Atari is] swimming with the tide on the popularity and nostalgia of retro games, recently began teasing the Ataribox with an advertisement showing a “brand new Atari product years in the making.”

Atari also is piggybacking off the success of video game companies rebooting their old models.

“We’re back in the hardware business,” Atari CEO Fred Chesnais said in an interview with GamesBeat.

He said it is based on PC technology, and Atari is currently working on the design to be revealed at a later date.

