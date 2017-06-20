50 Ideas For Things To Do While You’re Outside In The Warm Weather

If the hot temps are making you want to enjoy the outside, we have 50 ideas for things to do to make your fun in the sun a little more fun. There are great ideas for enjoying the warm weather with your kids or being outside alone!

1. Go on a bike ride

2. Take a walk around the neighborhood

3. Grab a drink on the patio

4. Take your dog to a shaded park

5. Feed the ducks at a pond

6. Host a yard sale

7. Skip rocks

8. Go to the zoo

9. Explore your local parks

10. Go to a baseball game (major or minor league)

11. Find a restaurant near a beach for sights and grub

12. Rent a jet ski and hang out on the lake

13. Make s’mores around a campfire

14. Read a book on a blanket in the grass

15. Have a picnic

16. Rent a kayak/canoe and explore the rivers

17. Run through the sprinklers

18. Help your parents with yard work

19. Visit a new restaurant – bonus points if they have an outdoor patio

20. Have a water balloon fight

21. Go to the beach

22. Rent a paddle board and work on your balance

23. Play a game of wiffle ball or volleyball with your friends and family

24. Fly a kite

25. Try out some new sunglasses

26. Take a nap under a tree

27. Lay out in the sun and work on your tan

28. Head to the movies and see a summer blockbuster

29. Rent a tandem bike with your best friend and cruise around town

30. Make your own ice cream sandwich

31. Try a new outdoor workout

32. Go hiking

33. Have a barbecue with friends and neighbors

34. Find the best smoothie in the area and drink it

35. Drive around with your windows down

36. Sing loudly to your favorite summer song

37. Make a new summer salad

38. Drink plenty of water

39. Have a staycation

40. Go camping

41. Go swimming in the pool

42. Visit a farmer’s market or outdoor flea market

43. Sleep with your windows open

44. Take a road trip

45. Open a lemonade stand. Or just drink lemonade on your porch.

46. Buy a kids-size plastic pool

47. Host a backyard party

48. Spend an afternoon in a hammock

49. Check out the solstice steps at Lakewood park

Now it’s YOUR turn – what activities are your secret to being entertained while you’re outside in the warm weather?