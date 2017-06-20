50 Ideas For Things To Do While You’re Outside In The Warm Weather

If the hot temps are making you want to enjoy the outside, we have 50 ideas for things to do to make your fun in the sun a little more fun. There are great ideas for enjoying the warm weather with your kids or being outside alone!
1. Go on a bike ride
2. Take a walk around the neighborhood
3. Grab a drink on the patio
4. Take your dog to a shaded park
5. Feed the ducks at a pond
6. Host a yard sale
7. Skip rocks
8. Go to the zoo
9. Explore your local parks
10. Go to a baseball game (major or minor league)
11. Find a restaurant near a beach for sights and grub
12. Rent a jet ski and hang out on the lake
13. Make s’mores around a campfire
14. Read a book on a blanket in the grass
15. Have a picnic
16. Rent a kayak/canoe and explore the rivers
17. Run through the sprinklers
18. Help your parents with yard work
19. Visit a new restaurant – bonus points if they have an outdoor patio
20. Have a water balloon fight
21. Go to the beach
22. Rent a paddle board and work on your balance
23. Play a game of wiffle ball or volleyball with your friends and family
24. Fly a kite
25. Try out some new sunglasses
26. Take a nap under a tree
27. Lay out in the sun and work on your tan
28. Head to the movies and see a summer blockbuster
29. Rent a tandem bike with your best friend and cruise around town
30. Make your own ice cream sandwich
RELATED: 50 Ideas For Things To Do While You’re Stuck Inside Avoiding The Cold
31. Try a new outdoor workout
32. Go hiking
33. Have a barbecue with friends and neighbors
34. Find the best smoothie in the area and drink it
35. Drive around with your windows down
36. Sing loudly to your favorite summer song
37. Make a new summer salad
38. Drink plenty of water
39. Have a staycation
40. Go camping
41. Go swimming in the pool
42. Visit a farmer’s market or outdoor flea market
43. Sleep with your windows open
44. Take a road trip
45. Open a lemonade stand. Or just drink lemonade on your porch.
RELATED: The 5 Best Sunscreens To Get You Through The Summer
46. Buy a kids-size plastic pool
47. Host a backyard party
48. Spend an afternoon in a hammock
49. Check out the solstice steps at Lakewood park
50. Listen to Q104 – you might even win something!
Now it’s YOUR turn – what activities are your secret to being entertained while you’re outside in the warm weather?