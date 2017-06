Usually when you’re trying to break change, it’s the most mundane part of your day. Some people go to a store and just ask for change, but Marilyn Scott decided just to buy a simple lotto ticket, thinking nothing would come of it.

However, as fate would have it, the ticket won her $320,000 – after all she wanted to do was make change.

She only went in to get change for parking…! Check out how Marilyn Scott's destiny was changed forever by a simple decision 🍀🤞😂 #Winner pic.twitter.com/mDH8Hw9I5w — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) June 16, 2017

She plans on taking the trip of a lifetime, and maybe even stop by Disneyland.

So maybe next time you need change, a scratch-off might be the best way to go.