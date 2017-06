We’ve got two fun Q104 artists crossing paths in this video!

You can hear Paramore’s ‘Hard Times’ and Drake’s ‘Passionfruit’ right now on Q104 … but how about Hayley Williams and co. covering Drake?

It happened in the BBC1 lounge, and we’ve got to say, Hayley did an awesome job.

Paramore isn’t the first to cover ‘Passionfruit.’ John Mayer did it recently on a tour stop in the Netherlands, as well.

You can catch Paramore this October at the Akron Civic Theatre! More details here.