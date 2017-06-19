Today Is National Martini Day

June 19th is National Martini Day!

Although the exact origin of the martini is unknown, this iconic drink has earned a permanent place in the pantheon of classic cocktails.

The first printed recipe for a “Martinez” cocktail appeared in a bartending manual published in San Francisco in 1887. However, historians disagree over whether the beverage actually originated on the West Coast.

In 1911, a New York City bartender named Martini di Arma di Taggia began serving a cocktail made with gin, vermouth, orange bitters, and an olive garnish. The martini gained widespread popularity among Manhattan socialites, and has been associated with New York ever since.

Today, 50% of all cocktails are served in a martini glass. Some of the most famous martini lovers include: John D. Rockefeller, Humphrey Bogart, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Clark Gable, Ernest Hemingway, and James Bond.

Celebrate by grabbing a drink at a martini spot in Cleveland! Click the link below!

