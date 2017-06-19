Tim Allen Coming To Hard Rock Rockino Northfield Park This Summer

WHAT: Tim Allen

WHERE: Hard Rock Rockino Northfield Park

WHEN: Saturday, August 19th

Tim Allen won 8 straight People’s Choice awards and a Golden Globe as the hilarious handyman on Home Improvement. Today, he stars in the hit comedy Last Man Standing, now in its 6th season. He also found success on the Big Screen in films like The Santa Clause, For Richer or Poorer and lending his voice as Buzz Lightyear in Disney’s Toy Story.

As a lifelong standup comedian, Allen ratchets up the humor, delivering some great laughs as only “The Toolman” can do.

RESERVED SEATS: $99.50, $85, $75

ON SALE FRIDAY JUNE 23 AT 10 A.M.

Fans can purchase at the Hard Rock Rocksino Box Office,

LiveNation.com, and Ticketmaster.com or by phone (800)745-3000.

All Hard Rock Rocksino Shows are 21 & over

