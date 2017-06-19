This Group Wants To Ban Smartphones From Kids Under 13

June 19, 2017 10:22 AM By Aly Tanner
According to Fox 8, there is a grassroots efforts underway in Colorado, called Parents Against Underage Smartphones, to stop the sale of cell phones for use by children under the age of 13.

The ban would require cell phone retailers to ask customers about the age of the primary user of a smartphone. Retailers who sell a phone to a kid under 13 could be fined $500, after a warning.

The founder of the group insists children change when they get a phone, becoming reclusive and losing interest in outside activities.

