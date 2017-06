In one of the weirdest headlines you’ll probably read in a while, Michael Phelps will be racing a Great White Shark – because why not.

Michael Phelps Is Going to RACE A SHARKhttps://t.co/fGaa8tNNlC pic.twitter.com/yqD8a1LsTg — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) June 17, 2017

The event will be part of Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week, which kicks off July 23rd, and this will likely be the highlight of the whole thing.

It might sounds like Phelps has this in the bag, but Great Whites can swim at 25mph with ease – so he might want a head start.

Most are optimistic about the race… as for some:

It'll be cool if the shark eats Michael Phelps — Buckethead's Squire (@PepsisNotOk) June 19, 2017

So much for retirement.

