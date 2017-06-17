Top 20 Cleveland Countdown June 17, 2017

1. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
2. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
3. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
4. Believer-Imagine Dragons
5. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran
6. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles
7. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
8. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
9. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
10. Issues-Julia Michaels
11. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
12. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
13. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future
14. Malibu-Miley Cyrus
15. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
16. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists
17. Paris-Chainsmokers
18. The Cure-Lady Gaga
19. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul
20. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion
