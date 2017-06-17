Top 20 Cleveland Countdown June 17, 2017

June 17, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Top 20 Cleveland Countdown

1. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

2. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
3. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
4. Believer-Imagine Dragons
5. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran
6. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles
7. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
8. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
9. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars
10. Issues-Julia Michaels
11. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
12. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
13. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future
14. Malibu-Miley Cyrus
15. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
16. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists
17. Paris-Chainsmokers
18. The Cure-Lady Gaga
19. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul
20. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

July 13, 2017
Pledge For Pets
Liberty Rocks

Listen Live