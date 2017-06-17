Top 20 Cleveland Countdown June 17, 2017

1. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

2. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay

3. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

4. Believer-Imagine Dragons

5. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran

6. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles

7. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

8. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

9. That’s What I Like-Bruno Mars

10. Issues-Julia Michaels

11. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

12. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

13. Cold-Maroon 5 f/Future

14. Malibu-Miley Cyrus

15. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

16. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists

17. Paris-Chainsmokers

18. The Cure-Lady Gaga

19. Rockabye-Clean Bandit f/ Sean Paul

20. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion

