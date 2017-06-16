Schools Aren’t Crowning Valedictorians So Every Student Can Feel Special

June 16, 2017 11:46 AM By Aly Tanner
Looks like the days of crowning a valedictorian are coming to an end.

According to New York Post — The ranking of students from No. 1 on down, based on grade-point averages, has been fading steadily for about the past decade.

In its place are honors that recognize everyone who scores at a certain threshold — using Latin honors, for example.

This year, one school in Tennessee had 48 valedictorians.

About half of schools no longer report class rank.  One argument comes from a principal in New York who says he feels for the 11th-ranked student who falls short of being recognized in the Top 10 of their class.

Of course, there are collegiate awards for top-ranked students.  So, some argue that these “participation”-style awards of, basically having NO award, will actually affect student’s futures.

Do you think schools should stop naming valedictorians?

