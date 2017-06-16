LeBron’s Response To Draymond Green’s ‘Quickie’ Shirt Will Make Your Weekend

The 2017 NBA Finals may have come to a close this week, but the drama between the Cavaliers and the Warriors continues. With LeBron going pure bald, and with Draymond Green wearing a ‘Quickie’ shirt to mock the Q Arena during the Warriors Championship parade, LeBron has officially responded to the latter with an instagram post that now has acclimated over a 1 million likes.
In case you can’t see it, James commented ‘That’s what she said’. Ouch!
It doesn’t look like the little spat is going away anytime soon. Here’s Lebron wearing a rather interesting shirt while out and about.