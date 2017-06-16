LeBron’s Response To Draymond Green’s ‘Quickie’ Shirt Will Make Your Weekend

The 2017 NBA Finals may have come to a close this week, but the drama between the Cavaliers and the Warriors continues. With LeBron going pure bald, and with Draymond Green wearing a ‘Quickie’ shirt to mock the Q Arena during the Warriors Championship parade, LeBron has officially responded to the latter with an instagram post that now has acclimated over a 1 million likes.

LeBron James posted this on his Instagram. 👀 pic.twitter.com/R0FwoiaY7Q — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) June 15, 2017

In case you can’t see it, James commented ‘That’s what she said’. Ouch!

It doesn’t look like the little spat is going away anytime soon. Here’s Lebron wearing a rather interesting shirt while out and about.