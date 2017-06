Last night, Jamie Foxx was on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and used his appearance to spread some love to Cleveland after falling short in the NBA Finals.

“Shout out to Cleveland,” he said. “I know it’s tough. It’s tough for me. We lost this time. But hey, I got some music to make you feel better.”

He made a lot of Clevelandy references in the song, which totally made us feel the warm fuzzies.

WATCH: