Good News of the Day: Cleveland Police Fights Summer Heat With Ice Cream!

June 16, 2017 5:31 AM By Paul Laux
If you’re lucky, you might run into the Cleveland Police Department who are handing out ice cream to kids this summer. Their new initiative, “Let’s Chill Together Ice Cream Truck” was helped funded by Pierre’s Ice Cream who donated around 10,000 frozen goodies for the program.

Pierre’s President and CEO, Shelley Roth said: “We feel ‘Let’s Chill Together’ is an outstanding way to bring together safety forces and residents in our wonderful community to promote safety and mutual respect and understanding. Pierre’s has been a part of Cleveland since 1932, and we are honored the City of Cleveland and the Division of Police approached us for involvement in this fun idea. We have amazing kids and our safety forces do exceptional work. When you bring both together, and add ice cream, you have a winner!”

Commander Johnny Johnson of the Cleveland Police Department believes this program will ‘break down barriers’.

“We don’t just drop off the ice cream. We spend time, talking to them, so they get to know us and we get to know them.” Johnson added.

And the good news is that it’s not just the kids who are in love with the program, it’s the police officers as well.

