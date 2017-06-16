Father’s Day Gift Guide: Cleveland Style

They may tell super corny jokes and embarrass you in front of your friends, but man, dads are great. With Father’s Day being this weekend, we thought we’d help you pick out some gifts to help make their day extra special.

Score tickets to an upcoming Cleveland concert with Live Nation’s 4-pack special. Buy three tickets, bring dad for free!

Surprise him with tickets to Cleveland Pizza Fest. Buy your tickets early and get more pizza (and beer!) than you would buying at the door. Check it out.

With so many great new breweries and distilleries in Cleveland, there are endless opportunities to surprise him. Whether it be with a growler of his favorite ale, a tour of a new local spot or an Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit from Cleveland Whiskey, he’ll be sure to love it.

Dads get in free to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Father’s Day. Spend the day hanging with the monkeys and get ready for A LOT of dad jokes about your ancestors.

Show him your favorite spots in the city. Whether it be a BBQ at the Metropacks or a trip to a favorite local restaurant, you can’t go wrong with quality bonding time. Be sure to plan things he’ll like or, better yet, things he’s been hinting at wanting to do.